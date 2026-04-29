QUALCOMM Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on pc and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

San Diego, California-based QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) develops and commercialises foundational technologies for the wireless industry. It is valued at a market cap of $160.1 billion .

This tech company has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of QCOM have gained 6.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has soared 29.1% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 8.8%, compared to SPX’s 4.3% rise.

Narrowing the focus, QCOM has also notably lagged the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which surged 52.2% over the past 52 weeks and 10.5% on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 29, QCOM delivered mixed Q2 earnings results after the market closed. Due to lower QCT segment revenue , the company’s total revenue declined 3.5% year-over-year to $10.6 billion, missing analyst estimates by a slight margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS also fell 7% from the year-ago quarter to $2.65, but it topped the Wall Street forecast of $2.57.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect QCOM’s EPS to decline 18.5% year over year to $8.21. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “ Hold ,” which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” 19 “Hold,” two "Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, consisting of 10 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Apr. 28, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ( AB ) analyst Stacy Rasgon maintained a “ Hold ” rating on QCOM and set a price target of $140.

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $155.85, its Street-high price target of $205 suggests a 31.4% potential upside from the current levels.