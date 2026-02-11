Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Aon Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Aon plc_ bilboard- by monticello via Shutterstock
Aon plc_ bilboard- by monticello via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $66.7 billion, Aon plc (AON) provides a range of risk and human capital solutions. The Dublin, Ireland-based company helps clients navigate uncertainty through data-driven insights and advisory services. 

This financial company has considerably lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of AON have declined 17.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 14.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 9.9%, compared to SPX’s 1.4% return.

Narrowing the focus, AON has also underperformed the State Street SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), which declined marginally over the past 52 weeks and 3.8% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com      

On Jan. 30, shares of AON surged nearly 2% after its mixed Q4 earnings release. While the company’s total revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year to $4.3 billion, it missed consensus expectations by 1.8%. Nonetheless, on the earnings front, its adjusted EPS improved 1.9% from the year-ago quarter to $4.85, topping analyst estimates of $4.76. Moreover, AON paid down $1.9 billion in debt in 2025 and successfully met its leverage objective in the fourth quarter, further bolstering investor confidence.      

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect AON’s EPS to grow 11.7% year over year to $19.07. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.  

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 12 “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” eight “Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings. 

www.barchart.com      

The configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Feb. 3, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) analyst Yaron Kinar maintained a “Neutral" rating on AON and raised its price target to $398, indicating a 25.2% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $397.37 represents a 25% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $443 suggests a 39.3% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AON 308.23 -9.69 -3.05%
AON Plc
$SPX 6,932.74 -9.07 -0.13%
S&P 500 Index
KIE 57.26 -0.61 -1.05%
S&P Insurance ETF SPDR
MFG 9.97 +0.03 +0.30%
Mizuho Financial Group ADR

Most Popular News

Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 1
Microsoft is Bouncing Back from Its Post-Earnings Price Crash, But Watch This Before You Buy MSFT Stock
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 2
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted With U.S. Retail Sales Data in Focus
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock 4
As Hims & Hers Gets Hit With Major Wegovy Loss, Should You Buy the Dip in Deeply Oversold HIMS Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Airbnb’s (ABNB) Upcoming Earnings Present a ‘Binary’ Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot