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SLB N.V. Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Schlumberger Ltd_ logotype- by AdrianHancu via iStock
Schlumberger Ltd_ logotype- by AdrianHancu via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $83.6 billion, SLB N.V. (SLB) provides technology and services for the global energy industry. The Houston, Texas-based company specializes in the entire life cycle of energy operations, offering advanced solutions for subsurface exploration, well construction, and production optimization. 

This energy services provider has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SLB have soared 63.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 29.1%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 45%, compared to SPX’s 4.3% rise.

Zooming in further, SLB has also outpaced the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE41.3% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 30.7% return on a YTD basis. 

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On Apr. 24, shares of SLB surged 2.6% after its Q1 2026 earnings release. While the company’s revenue declined 6.3% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, it topped analyst expectations by 1%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $0.52 fell 27.8% from the year-ago quarter, but surpassed consensus estimates by a penny. It was a challenging start to the year as widespread disruptions in the Middle East impacted its business. However, a key positive for investors was the company's adjusted EBITDA, which came in at $1.96 billion, beating forecasts by 6.8%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SLB’s EPS to decline 8.5% year over year to $2.68. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” which is based on 18 “Strong Buy,” four "Moderate Buy,” two “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.  

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The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months.  

On Apr. 27, Neil Mehta from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) maintained a “Buy” rating on SLB, with a price target of $63, indicating a 12.9% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $60.27 indicates an 8% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $82 suggests a 46.9% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 58.49 +0.78 +1.35%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,132.21 -6.59 -0.09%
S&P 500 Index
SLB 55.35 -0.30 -0.54%
Slb Limited
GS 909.10 -17.45 -1.88%
Goldman Sachs Group

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