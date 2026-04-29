What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Verizon Stock?

Valued at a market capitalization of $196.9 billion, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a leading telecom provider based in New York. It offers mobile services, high-speed home internet through its Fios offering, and advanced enterprise solutions, including cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity services.

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ stock has surged 11.4%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 29.1%. However, its momentum has improved in 2026, and the stock has climbed 15.6%, while the S&P 500 has climbed 4.3%.

VZ has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s (XTL) 118.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and 37.4% gain on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 27, shares of Verizon jumped 3% in the morning session after the company reported a solid first-quarter performance, with profits surpassing Wall Street expectations. While revenue grew 2.9% year over year to $34.4 billion, the focus remained on profitability, supported by disciplined promotional spending and improved cost control. The upside was driven by strong execution on margins, as adjusted EPS rose 7.6% to $1.28, marking its fastest growth in several years, alongside a 6.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $13.4 billion.

For fiscal 2026 ending in December, analysts expect VZ’s diluted EPS to rise 5.3% year over year to $4.96. Verizon has delivered consistent performance recently, beating Street estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Verizon has an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. Of the 29 analysts covering the stock, ten rate it a “Strong Buy,” two call it a “Moderate Buy,” and 17 recommend “Hold.”

This configuration is slightly bullish than a month ago, when nine analysts suggested a “Strong Buy” rating.

On April 28, Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow maintained an “Equal-Weight” rating on Verizon Communications and raised the price target from $44 to $46.

The consensus price target of $51.23 represents an 8.4% premium over Verizon’s current levels. The Street-high price target of $71 reflects a 50.3% upside potential.