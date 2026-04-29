Expedia Group Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $30 billion, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is one of the world’s largest online travel platforms, operating at the intersection of technology, e-commerce, and global tourism. The Seattle, Washington-based company offers a range of travel products and services through well-known brands such as Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, and Orbitz.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXPE stock has climbed 50.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 29.1%. However, shares of Expedia are down 14.5% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 4.3% return.

Focusing more closely, shares of the online travel company have outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 18.4% rise over the past 52 weeks but have trailed the ETF’s 2% dip this year.

On Apr. 15, shares of Expedia Group rose about 4% as the broader tech-led market rally lifted sentiment. The gain was driven by optimism around easing U.S.-Iran tensions and strong momentum in AI-related investments, which boosted confidence across growth-oriented sectors, including online travel platforms.

For the fiscal year that ends in December 2026, analysts expect EXPE’s EPS to grow 24.9% year-over-year to $16.69. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 36 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 22 “Holds.”

The current configuration is bullish than a month ago when the stock had 12 “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On April 14, 2026, Wells Fargo reiterated its “Equal-Weight” rating on Expedia, while slightly trimming the price target from $311 to $310.

The mean price target of $277.97 represents a 14.8% premium to EXPE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $387 suggests a 59.8% potential upside.