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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Fortinet Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fortinet Inc Silicon Valley office sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Fortinet Inc Silicon Valley office sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $63.4 billion, Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a global cybersecurity company that provides integrated networking and security solutions, including its FortiOS operating system, AI-driven security tools, and cloud-based platforms. It delivers a wide range of products and services designed to protect networks, applications, and infrastructure worldwide. 

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FTNT stock has declined 16.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has risen 28.8%. However, shares of the company have increased 8.1% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 4% gain.

Looking closer, FTNT stock has underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK50.7% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Fortinet rose 4.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5, driven by strong performance including 15% revenue growth to $1.91 billion and 18% billings growth to $2.37 billion, along with a sharp 40% increase in Unified SASE billings. Investor sentiment was further boosted by high profitability metrics, including a 33% operating margin and 37% adjusted operating margin, alongside full-year free cash flow of $2.21 billion and exceeding the “Rule of 45” for the sixth consecutive year. 

Optimism was further lifted by solid 2026 guidance, with revenue expected up to $7.7 billion and billings up to $8.6 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Fortinet's EPS to grow 8.7% year-over-year to $2.63. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 43 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, 30 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 27, Ellie Kearney of Arete upgraded Fortinet to “Buy” from “Neutral” with a $104 price target.

The mean price target of $88.15 represents a 2.8% premium to FTNT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $105 suggests a 22.5% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FTNT 86.08 +0.41 +0.48%
Fortinet Inc
$SPX 7,119.84 -54.07 -0.75%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 156.99 -3.58 -2.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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