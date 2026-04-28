What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Fortinet Stock?

With a market cap of $63.4 billion , Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ) is a global cybersecurity company that provides integrated networking and security solutions, including its FortiOS operating system, AI-driven security tools, and cloud-based platforms. It delivers a wide range of products and services designed to protect networks, applications, and infrastructure worldwide.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FTNT stock has declined 16.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has risen 28.8% . However, shares of the company have increased 8.1% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 4% gain.

Looking closer, FTNT stock has underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 50.7% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Fortinet rose 4.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5, driven by strong performance including 15% revenue growth to $1.91 billion and 18% billings growth to $2.37 billion, along with a sharp 40% increase in Unified SASE billings. Investor sentiment was further boosted by high profitability metrics, including a 33% operating margin and 37% adjusted operating margin, alongside full-year free cash flow of $2.21 billion and exceeding the “Rule of 45” for the sixth consecutive year.

Optimism was further lifted by solid 2026 guidance, with revenue expected up to $7.7 billion and billings up to $8.6 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Fortinet's EPS to grow 8.7% year-over-year to $2.63. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 43 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, 30 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.”

On Apr. 27, Ellie Kearney of Arete upgraded Fortinet to “Buy ” from “Neutral” with a $104 price target.

The mean price target of $88.15 represents a 2.8% premium to FTNT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $105 suggests a 22.5% potential upside.