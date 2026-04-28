Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Amazon.com Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is the world's largest online retailer and marketplace. The company engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscription services through online and physical stores. With a market cap of $2.8 trillion, its products include books, music, computers, electronics, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers. It also operates a cloud platform offering services globally.

Shares of this online retail behemoth have outperformed the broader market over the past year. AMZN has gained 38.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.8%. In 2026, AMZN stock is up 13.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.8% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, AMZN has lagged behind the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 42.9% over the past year. However, the stock’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.5% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Amazon’s outperformance is driven by strength across retail, AWS, and ads. Retail keeps growing on pricing, selection, and faster delivery from its regionalized fulfillment network, which also cuts costs. Meanwhile, AWS hit $35.6 billion in Q4 revenue, with a $142 billion run rate and $244 billion backlog, as AI adoption fuels cloud demand. Advertising grew to $21.3 billion, benefiting from high-margin sponsored placements and streaming. Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (META) multi-billion deal to use Graviton chips for AI signals strong AWS demand, while analysts raised price targets ahead of earnings. Amazon also plans an $11.6 billion Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) buy to expand its Amazon Leo satellite network with direct-to-device service by 2028, acquired Fauna Robotics for consumer-facing humanoids, and is building a “Transformer” phone with Alexa+ to push AI services.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect AMZN’s EPS to grow 7.5% to $7.71 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 58 analysts covering AMZN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 49 “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 50 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, Monness analyst Brian White maintained a “Buy” rating on AMZN and set a price target of $280, implying a potential upside of 7.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $289.50 represents a 10.9% premium to AMZN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $360 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 37.9%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 668.12 -10.50 -1.55%
META Platforms Inc
ONLN 59.44 -0.70 -1.16%
Online Retail ETF
$SPX 7,127.70 -46.21 -0.64%
S&P 500 Index
AMZN 259.57 -1.55 -0.59%
Amazon.com Inc
GSAT 81.29 -0.61 -0.74%
Globalstar

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Keeps Soaring, as Investors Make Unusually Heavy MU Option Trades
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting; Middle East Developments in Focus
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 3
Intel Just Hit an All-Time High Above $85. Here Are 2 Options Trades That Pay You as the Comeback Continues.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
As Intel Triggers a Major Rally in Semiconductor Companies, DA Davidson Hikes Its AMD Stock Price Target by More Than 70%
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
New Info on an IRS-Palantir Partnership Draws Critical Questions, but Could It Move the Needle for PLTR Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.