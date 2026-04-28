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NVIDIA Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock

Santa Clara, California-based NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a key innovator of computer graphics and AI technology. The company provides graphics and compute and networking solutions. With a market cap of $5.3 trillion, NVDA develops a platform for scientific computing, AI, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, metaverse, and 3D internet applications.

Shares of this chip giant have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. NVDA has gained 95.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.8%. In 2026, NVDA stock is up 16.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, NVDA’s underperformance is apparent compared to the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 146.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 51.2% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s gains over the same time frame.

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NVDA is outperforming following the release of “Ising,” open-source AI models that address quantum computing’s key bottlenecks in calibration and error correction. Ising cuts qubit calibration from days to hours and delivers 2.5x faster, 3x more accurate real-time decoding vs. pyMatching.

Integrated with CUDA-Q/NVQLink and already adopted by IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), and major labs, Ising positions NVDA as the emerging software standard for quantum. This expands NVDA’s platform moat, pulls forward the commercial timeline, and supports investor optimism around new TAM and ecosystem lock-in.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect NVDA’s EPS to grow 70% to $7.77 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 49 analysts covering NVDA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 44 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” one “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 45 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, Fang Boon Foo from DBS maintained a “Buy” rating on NVDA with a price target of $250, implying a potential upside of 15.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $268.80 represents a 24.1% premium to NVDA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $380 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 75.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 212.04 -4.57 -2.11%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 7,141.74 -32.17 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
SOXX 440.77 -14.64 -3.21%
Semiconductor Ishares ETF
IONQ 43.20 -0.64 -1.46%
Ionq Inc
RGTI 16.37 -0.54 -3.19%
Rigetti Computing Inc

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