Nvidia Just Launched New AI Models for Quantum Computing. Is That the Next Big Thing for NVDA Stock?

Nvidia (NVDA) is once again pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence (AI)—this time at the intersection of AI and quantum computing. The company recently unveiled a new family of open-source AI models designed specifically for quantum computing. The announcement quickly grabbed headlines, not only because of the technological ambition behind it, but also because it hints at Nvidia’s intent to extend its dominance beyond traditional AI workloads and into the next frontier of computing.

Quantum computing has long been viewed as a potentially revolutionary technology, capable of solving problems that are intractable for classical computers. However, despite years of research and billions in investment, the industry still faces major hurdles, particularly around qubit stability, error correction, and system calibration. Nvidia’s approach is to apply AI as a coordinating layer to help stabilize and optimize quantum operations. This could significantly accelerate the timeline for practical quantum applications.

Still, for investors, the critical question is not whether quantum computing is exciting—it clearly is—but whether this development meaningfully moves the needle for Nvidia’s stock. Is this truly the next big catalyst for NVDA stock, or more of a long-term moonshot layered on top of an already dominant AI story? Let’s find out!

About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia Corporation is a premier technology firm known for its expertise in graphics processing units and artificial intelligence solutions. The company is renowned for its pioneering contributions to gaming, data centers, and AI-driven applications. NVDA’s technological solutions are developed around a platform strategy that combines hardware, systems, software, algorithms, and services to provide distinctive value. The chipmaker has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

Shares of the AI darling have gained 7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Earlier this month, the stock logged 11 consecutive days of gains, its longest winning streak on record dating back to 1999. The record rally came as investors renewed their enthusiasm for the AI trade, thanks to improving risk sentiment amid hopes that the U.S. and Iran would ultimately reach a peace agreement.

Nvidia Unveils New AI Models for Quantum Computing

Nvidia recently released a set of new open-source AI models called “Ising.” These models are meant to help the quantum computing industry move forward. Quantum computers have the potential to do a lot more than regular computers, since they use the universe’s fundamental particles to run tons of calculations all at once. However, the industry continues to grapple with challenges that have limited progress in quantum hardware development for a long time.

Quantum bits, or qubits, form the foundation of quantum computers, but they are highly delicate and susceptible to errors caused by even the smallest environmental disruptions. Moreover, calibrating these complex systems is a highly demanding task. Error correction and calibration are among the most critical challenges in building hybrid-quantum-classical systems. And Nvidia’s Ising models are designed to tackle these two key bottlenecks by leveraging AI as a central coordinating force.

Ising offers state-of-the-art, customizable models, tools, and datasets that accelerate quantum processors. The Ising Calibration model functions as an AI-driven tuning tool, automating the intricate calibration process. It cuts a process that once demanded days of meticulous effort to just a few hours, representing a significant gain in operational efficiency. At the same time, the Ising Decoding models offer an intelligent solution for performing real-time decoding in quantum error correction. They are up to 2.5 times faster and 3 times more accurate than pyMatching, the current open-source industry standard.

“AI is essential to making quantum computing practical,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “With Ising, AI becomes the control plane—the operating system of quantum machines—transforming fragile qubits to scalable and reliable quantum-GPU systems.”

Ising complements the CUDA-Q software platform for hybrid quantum-classical computing and integrates with the NVQLink QPU-GPU hardware interconnect to enable real-time control and quantum error correction. Nvidia noted that prominent enterprises, universities, and research institutions are adopting Ising for quantum computing development. They span from IonQ (IONQ) to Cornell and Harvard, as well as the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

Could Ising Models Be the Next Major Catalyst for NVDA Stock?

The headlines may sound compelling, but let’s shift our focus to the numbers to determine whether the release of the Ising family is really a big thing for NVDA stock. According to Stratistics Market Research Consulting, the global quantum computing market is expected to grow from nearly $1.7 billion in 2024 to more than $11 billion by 2030. While the growth rate is impressive, the figure is still small in absolute terms, especially given that Nvidia is projected to generate roughly $600 billion in revenue in FY30. That said, I don’t expect Nvidia to generate any meaningful revenue from quantum computing in the short to medium term. The company’s data center segment will remain its growth engine for the foreseeable future, making it the key area investors should focus on.

At the same time, Nvidia’s launch of Ising models represents a far more meaningful development for the quantum computing industry than for Nvidia itself. The announcement has revived hopes that AI can improve quantum computing and make it more scalable and practical, sparking a rally in quantum computing-related stocks.

And a massive thing for Nvidia stock was that it recently traded at parity with the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) based on its forward price-to-earnings multiple. I discussed this in my early April article on Nvidia, and those who followed my recommendation should be more than happy right now. Moreover, even after the recent rally, Nvidia continues to trade at an attractive valuation, with its forward non-GAAP P/E multiple at 24.18x—well below its five-year average of 44.60x.

What Do Analysts Expect for NVDA Stock?

Nvidia’s stock has a top-tier “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Of the 49 analysts covering the stock, 44 rate it a “Strong Buy,” three assign a “Moderate Buy” rating, one suggests holding, and one gives it a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for NVDA stock stands at $268.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.3% from Friday’s closing price.

Last Thursday, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer highlighted Nvidia as one of his top picks heading into semiconductor earnings season, reiterating an “Outperform” rating and a $265 price target. “[Nvidia’s] Best-in-class Blackwell Ultra (GB300) NVL racks lead the market by two generations, in our view,” Schafer said. “The AI castle on a hill boasts best performance/watt training and inference.”