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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Alphabet Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Alphabet Inc big g by- Tada Images via Shutterstock
Alphabet Inc big g by- Tada Images via Shutterstock

Commanding a market cap of $4.2 trillion, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is the parent company of Google and one of the world’s most dominant technology companies. The Mountain View, California-based company operates a vast ecosystem spanning digital advertising, cloud computing, consumer platforms, and emerging technologies.

Shares of this internet media giant haven’t just kept pace with the market over the past year; it’s pulled decisively ahead. GOOGL has gained an impressive 116.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.8%. That momentum has carried into 2026, with Alphabet up 11.9% year-to-date, compared to the index’s 4.8% rise.

Narrowing the focus, GOOGL has also outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK54.1% return over the past year and 11.5% gain this year. 

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Alphabet has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to strong advertising recovery, rapid AI integration, and growing cloud momentum. Solid demand across Search and YouTube has supported revenue growth, while advancements in AI have reinforced its competitive edge and investor appeal. At the same time, improving profitability in Google Cloud and tighter cost control have boosted margins and earnings. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GOOGL’s EPS to grow 6.7% to $11.53 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 55 analysts covering GOOGL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 46 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

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The current configuration is bearish than it was a month ago, when 47 analysts issued a “Strong Buy” rating for the stock. 

On Apr. 8, Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin reiterated a “Buy” rating on Alphabet, maintaining a $400 price target. The unchanged rating and target reflect continued confidence in the stock’s growth outlook, consistent with her prior view in late March.

The mean price target of $380.77 indicates a premium of 8.7% from the current market prices, and the Street-high price target of $420 suggests a notable upside potential of 19.9%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 349.00 -1.34 -0.38%
Alphabet Cl A
$SPX 7,141.91 -32.00 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 158.29 -2.28 -1.42%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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