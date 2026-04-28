Meta Platforms Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Meta Platforms Inc sign with logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Founded in 2004 and with a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion , California-based Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality and mixed reality headsets, augmented reality, and wearables worldwide.

META shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, growing 24% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 29.8% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has climbed nearly 2.8%, lagging behind the SPX’s 4.8% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLC ) has risen 22.7% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLC declined 1.6% and has lagged behind the stock.

Shares of META rose 6.7% on March 31 after President Donald Trump expressed a desire to end the protracted military confrontation with Iran . Investor mood was negatively affected by tensions, particularly in growth-oriented technology equities, due to concerns about rising oil prices and general market volatility. Confidence was boosted by indications of a possible de-escalation in the Middle East, which caused big IT companies to rally.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect META’s EPS to rise marginally to $29.83 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 56 analysts covering META stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 45 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

The configuration has become slightly more bullish in recent months.

On Apr. 23, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris set a "Buy" rating for META stock and maintained a price target of $850.

META’s mean price target of $853.87 indicates a premium of 25.8% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $1015 suggests a robust 49.6% upside potential from current price levels.