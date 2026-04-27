Dear Spotify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 28

Spotify (SPOT) is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. Today, the platform hosts over 100 million tracks and 7 million podcast titles, serving a massive global community of 751 million monthly active users. Operating across 184 markets, Spotify’s "freemium" model balances a robust ad-supported tier with a high-margin Premium segment of 290 million subscribers.

Founded in 2008, the company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Spotify Stock Surges

Spotify's stock has experienced a resurgence in early 2026, supported by a newly established path to consistent profitability and the "Year of Accelerated Execution." While its 52-week high reached $785.00, recent consolidation has found a firm support level near the $500 mark.

In comparison to the Russell 1000 Index, Spotify has delivered significantly higher volatility but competitive relative returns. Over the past twelve months, the stock has outperformed the Russell 1000 during growth-led rallies, particularly as the "Big Tech" rotation favored companies with proven AI integration and subscription resilience.

However, on a year-to-date basis (YTD), SPOT has faced tighter performance gaps as the broader index stabilized, reflecting its unique position as a high-growth individual stock within a steady large-cap market.

Spotify Posted Record Q4 Results

Spotify reported exceptionally strong results for its fourth quarter on Feb. 10, posting revenue of €4.53 billion ($5.39 billion), representing a 13% increase on a constant-currency basis. The company also posted a record quarterly operating income of €701 million ($816 million), marking a definitive shift toward sustained profitability as the company effectively balanced price increases with subscriber retention.

The company achieved a record gross margin of 33.1%, significantly outperforming guidance due to lower social charges and improved podcasting efficiency. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 11% year-over-year (YoY) to 751 million, while Premium Subscribers rose to 290 million, exceeding expectations.

Looking toward the first quarter, 2026 results are scheduled for April 28. Spotify has guided to 759 million MAUs and approximately 8 million net new subscribers. Management remains committed to long-term free cash flow generation, targeting a goal of 1 billion users by 2030. With a cash reserve of over $9.5 billion, Spotify is well-positioned to fund its audiobook expansion and maintain its dominant 31.7% share of the global music streaming market.

Spotify Earnings Preview

As Spotify prepares to report its quarterly results, analysts are projecting a significant leap in profitability. The average earnings estimate stands at $3.72 per share, a staggering 229% increase compared to the $1.13 reported in the same period last year. Forecasts from seven analysts show a wide range, with a high estimate of $5.51 and a low of $3.00.

Looking ahead to the full fiscal year 2026, the growth trajectory remains strong with an average estimate of $15.73 from nine analysts, representing a 32.30% YoY increase from the prior year's $11.89. Estimates for the full-year range from a conservative $13.10 to an optimistic $23.35.

These figures underscore Wall Street's confidence in Spotify's ability to maintain its margin expansion and successfully monetize its massive global user base throughout the coming year.

Should You Buy SPOT Stock?

Wall Street remains highly bullish on Spotify following its explosive 229% projected YoY earnings growth. SPOT stock currently carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating with a mean price target of $660.68, representing a significant 27.5% upside from current levels.

Professional sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 24 "Strong Buy" and three "Moderate Buy" ratings against just nine "Holds." Analysts believe Spotify’s successful pivot to a high-margin, profitable growth model, driven by price hikes and AI efficiency, makes it a top-tier investment as it prepares for another record-breaking fiscal year.