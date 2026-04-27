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FedEx's Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fedex Corp delivery truck-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Fedex Corp delivery truck-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx Corporation (FDX) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $92.6 billion, the company operates through the Federal Express and FedEx Freight segments. FDX is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Tuesday, June 23, after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.80 on a diluted basis, down 4.5% from $6.07 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $19.72, up 8.4% from $18.19 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.8% year over year (YoY) to $22.04 in fiscal 2027.

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FDX stock has surged 79.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.6% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI33.7% return during the same time frame.

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On Mar. 19, FDX stock rose 1.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 8.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $24 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $5.25, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.30 to $20.10 per share and a 6% to 6.5% revenue growth rate from the prior year’s period.

Analysts are moderately bullish on FDX, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, 16 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” right suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell” for the stock. FDX’s average analyst price target is $404.62, indicating a 4.3% upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 172.45 -0.02 -0.01%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,159.62 -5.46 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
FDX 386.62 -1.36 -0.35%
Fedex Corp

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