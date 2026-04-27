FedEx's Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $92.6 billion , the company operates through the Federal Express and FedEx Freight segments. FDX is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Tuesday, June 23 , after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.80 on a diluted basis, down 4.5% from $6.07 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $19.72, up 8.4% from $18.19 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.8% year over year (YoY) to $22.04 in fiscal 2027.

FDX stock has surged 79.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.6% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 33.7% return during the same time frame.

On Mar. 19, FDX stock rose 1.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 8.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $24 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts . Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $5.25, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.30 to $20.10 per share and a 6% to 6.5% revenue growth rate from the prior year’s period.