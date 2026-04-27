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Accenture's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Accenture plc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Accenture plc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $118.7 billion and offers systems integration and application management; security; intelligent platforms; infrastructure; software engineering; data, AI and cloud; and automation, as well as global delivery services.

ACN is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, June 18, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.68 on a diluted basis, up 5.4% from $3.49 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $13.87, up 7.3% from $12.93 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.9% year over year (YoY) to $14.96 in fiscal 2027.

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ACN stock has declined 38.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.6% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK56% rise during the same time frame.

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On Apr. 23, ACN stock fell 6.2% amid increased investor concern about broader weakness in the consulting sector, following analysts covering peer company IBM who highlighted challenges in that market. Reports by financial firms Wedbush and BMO Capital mentioned IBM’s "near-term softness in consulting" and "lackluster consulting growth," and they adjusted their outlooks on the stock, sparking industry-wide concern among consulting firms about a potential downturn in demand for consulting services.

Analysts are moderately bullish about ACN, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 15 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight suggest a “Hold.” ACN’s average analyst price target of $252.32 offers a 41.5% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,162.19 -2.89 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 159.83 -0.39 -0.24%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ACN 179.04 +0.68 +0.38%
Accenture Plc

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