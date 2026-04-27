Accenture's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc ( ACN ) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $118.7 billion and offers systems integration and application management; security; intelligent platforms; infrastructure; software engineering; data, AI and cloud; and automation, as well as global delivery services.

ACN is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, June 18 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.68 on a diluted basis, up 5.4% from $3.49 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $13.87, up 7.3% from $12.93 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.9% year over year (YoY) to $14.96 in fiscal 2027.

ACN stock has declined 38.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.6% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 56% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, ACN stock fell 6.2% amid increased investor concern about broader weakness in the consulting sector , following analysts covering peer company IBM who highlighted challenges in that market. Reports by financial firms Wedbush and BMO Capital mentioned IBM’s "near-term softness in consulting" and "lackluster consulting growth," and they adjusted their outlooks on the stock, sparking industry-wide concern among consulting firms about a potential downturn in demand for consulting services.