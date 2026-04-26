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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Dollar Tree’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is a prominent discount retailer that operates a large network of value-oriented stores offering everyday essentials at low price points. With a market cap of $20.5 billion, the company built its brand on a fixed-price model, traditionally centered around $1 items, though it has since expanded into multiple price tiers to adapt to inflation and broaden its product assortment.

The discount retail giant is expected to announce its fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect DLTR to report a profit of $1.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 23% from $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive. 

For the current year, analysts expect DLTR to report EPS of $6.75, up 17.4% from $5.75 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year over year to $7.48 in fiscal 2028.

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 Over the past year, DLTR stock has surged 27.7%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.6% gains but outpacing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP2.7% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 17, shares of Dollar Tree surged 5.3% as easing geopolitical tensions, marked by the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, lifted sentiment across the retail sector. Lower oil prices are expected to reduce transportation and logistics costs, supporting margins, while improved supply chain stability and increased consumer spending power could further benefit value-focused retailers like Dollar Tree.

Nevertheless, analysts’ consensus opinion on DLTR stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and three advocate a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $122 represents a premium of 17.6% from the prevailing price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DLTR 103.75 +1.50 +1.47%
Dollar Tree Inc
$SPX 7,165.08 +56.68 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.23 -0.25 -0.30%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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