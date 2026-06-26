What to Expect From 3M Company’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $87.6 billion, 3M Company (MMM) is a global diversified technology and manufacturing company that develops products for industrial, healthcare, consumer, and safety applications. The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company’s portfolio includes adhesives, abrasives, filtration systems, electrical products, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and automotive solutions, serving customers across more than 200 countries.

MMM is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.25 on a diluted basis, up 4.2% from $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The company has impressively exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.71, up 8.1% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 7.6% year over year to $9.37 in fiscal 2027.

MMM stock has soared 13.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 28.1% return during the same time frame.

On June 22, 3M launched Ask 3M, an AI-powered digital assistant that provides industrial customers with self-service access to the company's technical expertise. Initially focused on industrial adhesives and tapes, the tool helps users compare products, find suitable materials, and solve application challenges using verified 3M documentation. Investors reacted positively to the launch, sending MMM shares up 1.6% following the announcement.

Analysts are moderately bullish on MMM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” seven analysts advise “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” for the stock. MMM’s average analyst price target is $172.94, indicating an upside of 3% from the current levels.