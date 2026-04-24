Tesla Is Making a $2 Billion Bet on Hardware as AI-Focused SpaceX IPO Draws Near. Is TSLA Stock Safe to Buy?

Tesla’s (TSLA) first-quarter earnings gave investors a mixed but important signal. The company delivered an unexpected free cash flow surplus, and revenue came in slightly above Wall Street estimates. That suggests Tesla can still manage costs reasonably well, even as the business faces a tougher EV backdrop.

The bigger story, though, is what came next. Tesla is now preparing a $2 billion acquisition of an unnamed AI hardware company, adding another expensive layer to Elon Musk’s push into chips, robotics, and autonomous driving. At the same time, Tesla has lifted its 2026 capital-spending plan to more than $25 billion, signaling that management is willing to spend heavily to build its long-term AI ambitions.

That strategy matters even more as SpaceX moves closer to a blockbuster IPO. Reuters reports that SpaceX is targeting a valuation of about $1.75 trillion and could seek to raise around $75 billion. For Tesla investors, the key question is whether Musk’s expanding empire is creating real long-term value or simply adding more pressure to an already rich stock.

The Real Link Between SpaceX and Tesla

The connection between the two companies is becoming more direct. Musk has laid out the Terafab project, an AI chip manufacturing initiative in Austin intended to serve Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. The plan calls for two advanced facilities, including one aimed at chips for Tesla vehicles and Optimus robots and another aimed at space-based AI data centers. Intel (INTC) will be Tesla’s first major customer for its next-generation 14A process as part of the project.

That is a major shift in how Tesla should be viewed. It is no longer just an EV maker trying to improve efficiency. It is becoming part of a much wider Musk infrastructure push that includes custom chips, autonomous driving, robotics, and possibly space-linked AI computing. SpaceX’s IPO makes that strategy more visible, because public markets will suddenly be asked to put a price on the same long-dated vision that Tesla shareholders have already been funding for years.

Is Tesla Stock Expensive?

TSLA is down about 16% in 2026, hurt by weaker deliveries, softer demand, and Musk’s heavier capex push, even after a Q1 revenue rebound and surprise free-cash-flow surplus overall so far.

Tesla’s stock still trades at ultra-high multiples. For example, its enterprise value/sales is roughly 15× market cap, $1.17 trillion on $100 billion in sales, far above the 1× norm for traditional automakers. Its price/sales ratio is 14.8×, and price/book are also multiples above auto-industry peers. Even on a price/earnings basis, Tesla is “expensive”; Goldman Sachs notes TSLA’s P/E is now in the high hundreds.

So, Tesla’s valuation is rich relative to sector medians, pricing in high future growth. Some investors worry TSLA is banking on long-term vision robotaxis, Optimus, and AI data centers to justify this premium.

Tesla’s Business Is Still Large, but Growth Is Not Straightforward

It is important not to overstate the near-term weakness. Tesla is still a huge business with meaningful revenue, strong operating cash flow, and a sizeable balance sheet.

In Q1 2026, the company posted revenue of $22.39 billion, up 15.8% year-over-year (YoY). Automotive sales rose 16%, services jumped 42%, and gross profit improved sharply. Operating income also moved higher, while operating cash flow came in strong at $3.94 billion. Tesla ended the quarter with $44.7 billion in cash and equivalents, which gives it plenty of flexibility for future investment.

That said, the quarter also showed the cost of Tesla’s ambition. Capital spending climbed to $2.49 billion, up 67% from a year earlier, as the company funded new factories, AI computing, and hardware development. Free cash flow was still positive, but the direction is clear: Tesla is choosing to spend aggressively to build for a much bigger long-term opportunity.

In short, Tesla is still a functioning and profitable company, but it is no longer acting like a business that wants to play it safe.

Wall Street's Take on TSLA Stock

Wall Street is split on TSLA stock, and different firms are putting out clearly different numbers.

Goldman Sachs is on the cautious side, with a “Neutral” rating and a $375 price target, pointing to 18% gross margins and heavy capex that could pressure free cash flow into 2027.

TD Cowen is more bullish, maintaining a “Buy” rating with a $490 target, driven by confidence in Tesla’s long-term upside from autonomous driving, robotics, and AI.

Morgan Stanley sits somewhere in the middle, with views divided internally, but its base case target is around $400, reflecting both strong tech potential and execution risks.

Overall, the consensus rating is “Hold,” and the 12-month average price is $405.74, which implies around 9% upside potential over the current price. This suggests limited upside unless Tesla delivers faster progress on AI and robotaxis.