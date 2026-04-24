What You Need to Know Ahead of Medtronic's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $107.6 billion, Medtronic plc (MDT) develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients. The Galway, Ireland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.58 per share, down 2.5% from $1.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.36 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus expectations by 2.3%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in April, analysts expect MDT to report a profit of $5.57 per share, representing a 1.5% increase from $5.49 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.3% year-over-year to $6.09 in fiscal 2027.
MDT has declined 1.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 32.2% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 5% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 17, Medtronic reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results. Its revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $9.02 billion, with organic revenue up 6%. However, its adjusted EPS declined to $1.36 from $1.39 reported in the prior-year quarter, which might have lowered investor confidence over its profitability, leading to a 3.1% drop in its shares that day.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about MDT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and 13 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for MDT is $107.43, indicating a 29% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.