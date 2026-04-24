What You Need to Know Ahead of Medtronic's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $107.6 billion , Medtronic plc ( MDT ) develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients. The Galway, Ireland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.58 per share , down 2.5% from $1.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.36 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus expectations by 2.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in April, analysts expect MDT to report a profit of $5.57 per share, representing a 1.5% increase from $5.49 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.3% year-over-year to $6.09 in fiscal 2027.

MDT has declined 1.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 32.2% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 5% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 17, Medtronic reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results. Its revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $9.02 billion , with organic revenue up 6%. However, its adjusted EPS declined to $1.36 from $1.39 reported in the prior-year quarter, which might have lowered investor confidence over its profitability, leading to a 3.1% drop in its shares that day.