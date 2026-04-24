Wells Fargo Says the Time Is Here for Airbnb Stock to Shine. Are You Ready to Take a Gamble on ABNB?

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Airbnb (ABNB) is the world’s leading community-driven travel platform. Founded in 2007, the company has transformed from a simple air mattress rental service into a global marketplace for unique accommodations and curated travel experiences. With more than 9 million active listings across 220 countries, Airbnb connects millions of travelers with local hosts, offering everything from urban apartments to castles and treehouses.

Shares of Airbnb are up more than 4% year-to-date (YTD) and recently hit a 52-week high, but some analysts believe ABNB stock has more room to run from here. Let's take a closer look.

Airbnb Stock Gains Momentum

ABNB stock recently hit a 52-week high of $147.25 on April 22 but now trades closer to the $142 level. The stock has demonstrated strong resilience in early 2026, rallying nearly 20% over the past year as travel demand remains robust despite macroeconomic shifts. While it has faced some volatility due to fluctuating interest rates and regulatory headlines, investors are particularly optimistic about the firm's "Reserve Now, Pay Later" initiative, which is accelerating booking volumes and attracting a younger demographic of first-time travelers.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index ($SRCD), Airbnb has slightly underperformed the broader sector’s 27% return over the past 52 weeks. While the travel giant has benefited from the general risk-on sentiment and a Nasdaq winning streak in April, its performance has been more measured compared to the hyper-growth seen in retail and automotive tech. However, a higher cash flow margin positions ABNB stock as a higher-quality play within the index for investors seeking a blend of growth and operational efficiency.

Airbnb Strong Results

Airbnb reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, with revenue growing 12% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.78 billion, surpassing analyst estimates. Despite the revenue beat, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.56, which missed the $0.66 consensus estimate due to strategic investments in international expansion and the launch of "Project Hawaii."

Gross booking value (GBV) climbed 16% to $20.4 billion, driven by a record 121.9 million nights and experiences booked. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $786 million, with a healthy 28% margin, as the company continued to prioritize quality over pure volume by removing over 500,000 lower-quality listings.

For the upcoming first quarter, scheduled for release on May 7, Airbnb expects revenue between $2.59 billion and $2.63 billion, representing 14% to 16% YOY growth. Management also projects GBV to grow in the "low teens," fueled by high single-digit growth in nights booked and a moderate rise in average daily rate (ADR).

Looking at full-year 2026, the company is aiming for double-digit revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins. With a cash reserve of $11 billion and over $5.6 billion remaining in share repurchase authorization, Airbnb is entering the second half of 2026 with the financial flexibility to aggressively target "moonshot" markets like India.

Wells Fargo Upgraded Airbnb

Stock index futures trended upward this week as investors reacted to a fresh wave of corporate earnings. Airbnb emerged as a top mover, rallying in premarket trading on Wednesday following a significant upgrade from Wells Fargo.

Specifically, Wells Fargo analysts moved ABNB stock from “Equal-weight” to “Overweight,” citing a major business inflection point. After navigating two years of decelerating growth and tightening margins, Airbnb is projected to enter a new cycle of growth through 2028. Consequently, Wells Fargo raised its price target to $178, signaling strong potential upside of 25% from current levels while demonstrating confidence in the travel giant's future performance.

Should You Buy ABNB Stock?

Airbnb is reaching a pivotal business inflection point, according to Wells Fargo’s recent upgrade. Currently, ABNB stock holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a mean price target of $147.46, representing modest potential upside from here. Of the 41 analysts covering shares, 17 have a "Strong Buy" rating, three have a “Moderate Buy,” 19 analysts have a "Hold" rating, one analyst has a "Moderate Sell" and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.

For investors, the appeal lies in the projected growth turnaround and Airbnb's exceptionally strong cash flow generation.