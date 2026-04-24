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Here's What to Expect From NVIDIA's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock

Santa Clara, California-based NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a key innovator of computer graphics and AI technology. The company provides graphics and compute and networking solutions. With a market cap of $4.9 trillion, NVDA develops a platform for scientific computing, AI, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, metaverse, and 3D internet applications. The chip giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2027 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NVDA to report a profit of $1.70 per share on a diluted basis, up 120.8% from $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect NVDA to report EPS of $7.77, up 70% from $4.57 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 32.7% year over year to $10.31 in fiscal 2028. 

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NVDA stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 32.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 94.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK57.4% gains over the same time frame.

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NVDA is outperforming following the release of “Ising,” open-source AI models that address quantum computing’s key bottlenecks in calibration and error correction. Ising cuts qubit calibration from days to hours and delivers 2.5x faster, 3x more accurate real-time decoding vs. pyMatching.

Integrated with CUDA-Q/NVQLink and already adopted by IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), and major labs, Ising positions NVDA as the emerging software standard for quantum. This expands NVDA’s platform moat, pulls forward the commercial timeline, and supports investor optimism around new TAM and ecosystem lock-in.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NVDA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 49 analysts covering the stock, 44 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” one gives a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” NVDA’s average analyst price target is $268.80, indicating a notable potential upside of 34.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 200.64 +1.00 +0.50%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 158.68 +2.84 +1.82%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
IONQ 44.39 +0.76 +1.74%
Ionq Inc
RGTI 17.18 +0.32 +1.90%
Rigetti Computing Inc

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