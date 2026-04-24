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Workday Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Workday, Inc. (WDAY), with a market cap of $32.5 billion, is an enterprise cloud software company that develops and delivers on-demand applications for financial management, human capital management, analytics and planning to organizations worldwide. The California-based company’s platform helps businesses streamline core functions such as accounting, payroll, workforce management and reporting across industries including technology, healthcare, education and government. 

The cloud giant is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect WDAY to report a profit of $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, up 25.8% from $0.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current year, analysts expect WDAY to report EPS of $5.11, up 10.9% from $4.61 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to improve 31.1% year over year to $6.70 in fiscal 2028. 

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Workday has struggled to keep pace with the broader market over the past year, declining 26.7% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPXadvanced 32.2%. The underperformance is even more pronounced against the tech sector, with the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLKgaining 57.4% over the same period.

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On Apr. 20, shares of Workday rose 2.6% in afternoon trading as investors stepped back into beaten-down software names amid a broader “buy-the-dip” rally. The rebound came despite renewed geopolitical uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran tensions, with sentiment supported by growing confidence that enterprise software companies like Workday remain structurally resilient and well-positioned for long-term growth. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WDAY is cautiously bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 23 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 16 give a “Hold.” WDAY’s average analyst price target is $186.27, indicating a potential upside of 62.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 155.84 -2.25 -1.42%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
WDAY 114.67 -11.93 -9.42%
Workday Inc

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