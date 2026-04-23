John Ternus Is Taking Over at Apple. Is That a Good Thing for AAPL Stock?

Earlier this week, Apple (AAPL) announced that Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus will take over as CEO on Sept. 1, with outgoing CEO Tim Cook moving into the role of Executive Chairman. This move marks the biggest leadership shake-up at Apple since Cook took over for Steve Jobs back in 2011.

Ternus has spent nearly his entire career at Apple. The executive joined the iPhone maker in 2001 and has overseen the hardware teams behind nearly every major Apple product. Cook called leading Apple the "greatest privilege" of his life in a statement and will stay at the helm through the summer to help Ternus settle in.

This move has caught some analysts off guard. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities sees the timing as surprising, noting the expectation had been that Cook would stick around for at least another year.

Tim Cook’s Apple Legacy

Cook's legacy at Apple is, by almost any measure, extraordinary. When he took over in 2011, Apple's market capitalization sat at roughly $350 billion. The company's market cap recently crossed the $4 trillion mark this month.

Over the past 15 years, Apple has delivered a return of more than 1,100%, comfortably outpacing the S&P 500 ($SPX) and Nasdaq indices. Revenue nearly quadrupled during Cook’s tenure, climbing past $400 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Cook achieved record results driven by operational discipline and a relentless push into services. Services revenue rose 14% year-over-year (YOY) to $109.2 billion in fiscal 2025, accounting for 26% of total sales. The high-margin Services business enables Apple to consistently report gross margins above 48%.

Moreover, Cook has skillfully managed Apple's relationship with President Donald Trump's administration, helping the company secure key exemptions from tariffs on Chinese-made smartphones and shift iPhone production to India. Under Cook, Apple committed to spending $600 billion in the U.S. over four years.

Ternus Faces Challenges as New Apple CEO

Apple has faced criticism from investors and analysts for being slow to embrace artificial intelligence (AI). The company delayed an upgrade to its Siri voice assistant, and last December Apple installed a Alphabet (GOOGL) veteran to lead its AI efforts. Apple has since confirmed that it will release an updated version of Siri powered by Google's Gemini AI.

For Ternus, the AI gap is arguably the most important fix. Ternus has an extensive background in hardware, which could raise questions about whether he is the right person to steer Apple through a period when software intelligence is becoming as important as chip performance.

Memory pricing is another headwind. During Apple's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call, Cook noted that memory costs had a "minimal impact" in the December quarter but were expected to bite harder in the March quarter.

Apple's wearables business is also in a prolonged slump. Revenue in the segment fell 4% in fiscal 2025 to $35.7 billion, and the Vision Pro headset has not found mainstream traction since its 2024 debut.

What Does This Mean for AAPL Stock?

Apple just reported its best quarter ever, with revenue of $143.8 billion in the December quarter, up 16% YOY. iPhone revenue hit an all-time record of $85.3 billion during the period, and Services crossed $30 billion in a single quarter for the first time. Investors will now watch closely to see whether Ternus can hold that momentum while fixing Apple's AI deficit and navigating a supply chain under geopolitical stress.

Analysts tracking AAPL stock forecast adjusted EPS to expand from $7.46 in fiscal 2025 to $14.08 in fiscal 2030, indicating an annual growth rate of over 13%. However, AAPL stock trades at 31.3 times forward earnings, which is higher than its 10-year average.

Out of the 42 analysts covering Apple stock, 23 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy” rating, 15 recommend a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell” rating. The average AAPL stock price target is $296.30, implying potential upside of 8% from current levels.