What to Expect From Alliant Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $18.3 billion , Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT ) provides regulated electric and natural gas services across parts of the United States, primarily through its IPL segment in Iowa and WPL segment in Wisconsin. It serves a wide range of retail and wholesale customers and also operates various energy-related and transportation businesses.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. Before the event, analysts anticipate Alliant Energy to report an adjusted EPS of $0.83 , in line with the same quarter last year . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the electric and gas utility parent company to report adjusted EPS of $3.43, up 6.5% from $3.22 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 7.9% year-over-year to $3.70 in fiscal 2027.

LNT stock has risen 17.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 32.4% gain . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 16.2% increase over the same period.

Shares of LNT rose 1.4% following its 2025 results on Feb. 19, driven by Alliant Energy Corporation reporting higher EPS of $3.14 compared to $2.69 in 2024 and ongoing EPS growth to $3.22 from $3.04, reflecting a solid 6% increase. Investor confidence was reinforced by the company reaffirming its 2026 ongoing EPS guidance range of $3.36 - $3.46.

Additionally, optimism was supported by its planned $3.13 billion capital expenditure for 2026, aimed at expanding renewables, energy storage, and utility infrastructure.