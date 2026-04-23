TSLA Stock: 4 Key Things to Watch When Tesla Reports Q1 Earnings

As Tesla (TSLA) geared up to release its Q1 earnings report on April 22, the investment debate is increasingly shifting away from near-term vehicle deliveries toward the company’s long-term positioning as an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics platform. While consensus estimates point to continued margin pressure, investor focus has migrated to some technological catalysts that could redefine the company’s valuation framework.

These potential catalysts include Tesla’s push to commercialize autonomy through its robotaxi network, scale humanoid robotics via Optimus, and AI5 chip and the gap between ambition and execution remains a focus.

About Tesla Stock

Tesla is an automotive and clean energy company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Tesla designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EVs) , alongside energy storage solutions such as Powerwall and Megapack, solar products like solar panels and Solar Roof, and related services.

Over the years, Tesla has expanded globally with a network of production facilities, showrooms, service centers, and Supercharger stations, and has increasingly emphasized advanced software and autonomous capabilities as part of its long-term strategy. Tesla is one of the world’s most valuable companies, with a current market cap of $1.45 trillion.

Tesla has exhibited significant gains over a longer horizon, contrasting sharply with weakness in the current year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has delivered solid returns of 62.84% , driven by optimism around AI, autonomy, and robotics initiatives rather than core automotive fundamentals.

However, this longer-term strength has been offset by a notable pullback in 2026, with the stock down 13.83% year-to-date (YTD), making it one of the weaker performers within the mega-cap technology cohort so far this year. The decline has been driven by a combination of softer vehicle deliveries, ongoing margin compression, and growing investor concern around the scale and timing of Tesla’s AI-related capital expenditures.

In terms of price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, TSLA stands at 286.64 times, well above industry average. Also, the stock is at 14.18 times sales, which is also a premium compared to its peers.

Muted Financial Performance

Tesla released its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Jan. 28. For Q4 2025, Tesla reported total revenue of $24.9 billion , a 3% decline year-over-year (YOY). Automotive revenue, the core of Tesla’s business, fell more sharply, down about 11% YOY to $17.7 billion, reflecting softer vehicle sales and pricing pressures.

However, energy generation and storage revenue grew robustly, rising about 25% YOY, and services and other revenue increased 18% YOY. Gross margins improved to 20.1%, the highest in several quarters. Tesla reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50, marking a 17% YOY decline.

Operationally, Tesla delivered 418,227 vehicles in Q4, down about 16% from Q4 2024, with production of 434,358 units. Comparatively, Q4 2024 deliveries were roughly 495,570 vehicles, highlighting the moderation of demand.

For the full year 2025, Tesla posted revenue of about $94.8 billion, a 3% drop from 2024, marking the first annual revenue decline in the company’s history. Automotive revenue contracted about 10%, while energy storage continued to grow, up about 27%. Full-year net income stood at $3.8 billion, which was down around 46% YOY, reflecting persistent margin pressure and increased costs. Non-GAAP EPS for 2025 came in at $1.66, reflecting a 28% YOY decline.

Total vehicle deliveries for 2025 were 1.6 million, down 9% YOY.

The consensus EPS estimate for Q1 is $0.21 , reflecting an increase of 40% YOY. Plus, analysts predict EPS to grow 25.69% YOY for fiscal 2026, and again rise 38% to $1.89 in fiscal 2027.

Four Key Themes to Watch in the Upcoming Earnings Release

Tesla was scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 22, after market close.

However, Tesla reported a mixed set of operating metrics in its first quarter 2026 production, deliveries & deployments update earlier this month, offering an early read on underlying demand and execution ahead of full earnings. The company produced 408,386 vehicles and delivered 358,023 vehicles during the quarter, with Model 3/Y accounting for the vast majority, with 394,611 units produced and 341,893 delivered.

Meanwhile, investors will be looking around for four interrelated strategic pillars that underpin Tesla’s transition into a “physical AI” company.

First, the robotaxi rollout remains the most immediate and commercially visible expression of Tesla’s autonomy ambitions. The service, launched in a limited format in Austin in 2025 , is gradually expanding to additional U.S. cities (Houston and Dallas), but still operates with constraints, including safety oversight and a relatively small fleet.

Tesla Robotaxi is intended to evolve into a fully autonomous, scalable ride-hailing network. However, the gap between current capabilities and true unsupervised driving remains, with early deployments facing regulatory scrutiny and operational inconsistencies.

Investors will be looking for concrete metrics such as safety performance and geographic expansion, which are essential for scaling.

The second thing to watch is Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, which represents a potentially transformative but still budding business line. The latest iteration is expected to enter low-volume production in 2026 with a broader ramp thereafter. The strategic importance of Optimus lies in its potential to unlock a labor-as-a-service revenue model, but visibility on commercialization remains limited as of now.

Next, the AI5 chip timeline is another critical component, as it sits at the core of Tesla’s vertical integration strategy in AI compute. The chip has recently reached the “tape-out” stage, marking the completion of its design, and is expected to deliver a substantial performance leap over prior generations. However, deployment timelines have shifted, with volume production now likely closer to 2027 and initial applications skewed toward Optimus and Tesla’s data center infrastructure.

Finally, Tesla’s AI capital expenditure plans are emerging as a defining financial variable. The company is expected to significantly ramp spending, potentially exceeding $20 billion in 2026 across AI infrastructure, chip fabrication, data centers, and robotics manufacturing. This level of investment reflects the scale required to compete in AI and robotics but raises concerns around free cash flow, and execution risk.

What Do Analysts Expect for Tesla Stock?

Recently, Morgan Stanley maintained an “Equal Weight” rating and $415.00 price target on Tesla after its robotaxi expansion into Houston and Dallas, where services are now operating without in-car safety monitors, marking a key step forward from earlier launches. The rollout signals tangible progress in Tesla’s autonomy strategy, though fleet sizes remain small, and valuation concerns persist.

On the other hand, Jefferies raised its price target on Tesla to $350 (from $300) but maintained a “Hold” rating.

Overall, TSLA has a consensus “Hold” rating , indicating a cautious stance. Of the 43 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” 17 analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating, and nine propose a “Strong Sell.”

TSLA’s average analyst price target of $401.97 indicates an upside of 3.7%, while the Street-high target price of $600 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 54.8%.