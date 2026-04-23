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What You Need to Know Ahead of Arthur J. Gallagher’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Arthur J_ Gallagher & Co_ logo and data- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Arthur J_ Gallagher & Co_ logo and data- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $67.2 billion, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage and risk management firms, providing services that help businesses and institutions manage, transfer, and mitigate risk. The Illinois-based core operations are split between brokerage, where it earns commissions and fees by placing insurance policies, and risk management services, which include claims administration and consulting. 

The company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts predict AJG to report an adjusted EPS of $4.40, up 19.9% from $3.67 n the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the insurance and risk-management company to post adjusted EPS of $13.19, a 23.4% rise from $10.69 in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 11.5% year over year to $14.71 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have declined 33.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 35% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF10.7% return over the period.

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 On Apr. 16, Arthur J. Gallagher acquired UK-based Bridge Insurance Brokers Limited, a commercial insurance broker focused on real estate, construction, corporate, and private client segments. While financial terms were not disclosed, Bridge’s leadership team will continue operating from Manchester and London as part of Gallagher’s UK retail operations. The acquisition strengthens Gallagher’s expertise in key sectors, like real estate and construction and supports its ongoing global expansion strategy.

Analysts' consensus view on AJG stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is $274.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.97 -0.24 -0.46%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,130.71 -7.19 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
AJG 219.88 -1.23 -0.56%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Company

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