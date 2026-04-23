Viatris' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris Inc. ( VTRS ) operates as a healthcare company in North America and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $16.9 billion , the company operates through Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets segments. VTRS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7 , after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.52 on a diluted basis, up 4% from $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.44, up 3.8% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.62 in fiscal 2027.

VTRS stock has surged 88.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 35% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.4% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 2, VTRS stock declined 5.2% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.57, also coming in on top of the Street’s expectations. Viatris expects full-year earnings of $2.33 to $2.47 per share and revenue of $14.45 to $14.95 billion.