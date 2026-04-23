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Viatris' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Viatris Inc logo on building-by SSKH-Pictures via Shutterstock
Viatris Inc logo on building-by SSKH-Pictures via Shutterstock

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris Inc. (VTRS) operates as a healthcare company in North America and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $16.9 billion, the company operates through Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets segments. VTRS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7, after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.52 on a diluted basis, up 4% from $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.44, up 3.8% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.62 in fiscal 2027.

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VTRS stock has surged 88.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX35% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8.4% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 2, VTRS stock declined 5.2% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.57, also coming in on top of the Street’s expectations. Viatris expects full-year earnings of $2.33 to $2.47 per share and revenue of $14.45 to $14.95 billion.

Analysts are somewhat bullish on VTRS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell.” VTRS’ average analyst price target is $15.78, indicating an upside of 8.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.38 +0.46 +0.32%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index
VTRS 14.52 -0.21 -1.43%
Viatris Inc

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