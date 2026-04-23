Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Molson Coors' Report

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands. Valued at $8.2 billion by market cap, TAP produces many beloved and iconic beer brands including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Madri, Staropramen, Miller High Life and Keystone, and more. The brewing giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TAP to report a profit of $0.37 per share on a diluted basis, down 26% from $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect TAP to report EPS of $4.77, down 12% from $5.42 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $5.02 in fiscal 2027.

TAP stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 27.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) marginal losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, TAP reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 4.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.21 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.17. The company’s revenue was $2.66 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.72 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TAP stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” TAP’s average analyst price target is $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.7% from the current levels.