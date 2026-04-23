Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Molson Coors' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Molson Coors Beverage Company billboard -by monticello via Shutterstock
Molson Coors Beverage Company billboard -by monticello via Shutterstock

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands. Valued at $8.2 billion by market cap, TAP produces many beloved and iconic beer brands including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Madri, Staropramen, Miller High Life and Keystone, and more. The brewing giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TAP to report a profit of $0.37 per share on a diluted basis, down 26% from $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect TAP to report EPS of $4.77, down 12% from $5.42 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $5.02 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

TAP stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 27.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 18, TAP reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 4.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.21 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.17. The company’s revenue was $2.66 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.72 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TAP stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” TAP’s average analyst price target is $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TAP 42.70 -0.89 -2.04%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 82.11 +0.27 +0.33%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Breakup: AVGO Stock Slumps as Google Considers Its Rival for a Deal. Should You Buy the Dip?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 2
Palo Alto Networks Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Earnings - Shorting PANW Puts Works
PayPal Holdings Inc logo and money-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Stock Is Down More Than 80% Over the Past 5 Years. Michael Burry Is Buying the Dip.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Talks, Retail Sales Data and Warsh Hearing on Tap
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 5
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.