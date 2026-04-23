Here's What to Expect From Keysight Technologies' Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $58.1 billion, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) specializes in providing advanced design, emulation, and test solutions that optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at lower cost. The Santa Rosa, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.04 per share, up 36.9% from $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, KEYS’ EPS of $1.79 outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.5%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect KEYS to report earnings of $7.86 per share, up 28% from $6.14 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 20.2% year-over-year to $9.45 in fiscal 2027.
KEYS has skyrocketed 150.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 35% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 64.3% uptick over the same time period.
Rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and defense markets continues to act as a strong tailwind for the company. Shares of KEYS soared 23.1% after the company reported robust Q1 2026 results on Feb. 23. Its revenue reached a record $1.6 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the prior-year quarter, while its EPS rose to $1.63 from $0.97. The growth was largely driven by notable segment performance, with the Communications Solutions Group posting a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.12 billion, supported by a 33% rise in commercial communications. Meanwhile, its Electronic Industrial Solutions Group’s revenue grew 15% from the year-ago quarter to $476 million.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about KEYS’ stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," and three suggest "Hold." While the company is trading above its mean price target of $314.75, its Street-high price target of $384 indicates a 13.3% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.