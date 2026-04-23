Here's What to Expect From Keysight Technologies' Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $58.1 billion , Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS ) specializes in providing advanced design, emulation, and test solutions that optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at lower cost. The Santa Rosa, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.04 per share , up 36.9% from $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, KEYS’ EPS of $1.79 outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect KEYS to report earnings of $7.86 per share, up 28% from $6.14 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 20.2% year-over-year to $9.45 in fiscal 2027.

KEYS has skyrocketed 150.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 35% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 64.3% uptick over the same time period.

Rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and defense markets continues to act as a strong tailwind for the company. Shares of KEYS soared 23.1% after the company reported robust Q1 2026 results on Feb. 23. Its revenue reached a record $1.6 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the prior-year quarter, while its EPS rose to $1.63 from $0.97. The growth was largely driven by notable segment performance, with the Communications Solutions Group posting a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.12 billion, supported by a 33% rise in commercial communications. Meanwhile, its Electronic Industrial Solutions Group’s revenue grew 15% from the year-ago quarter to $476 million.