Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Keysight Technologies' Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Keysight Technologies Inc logo and stock chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Keysight Technologies Inc logo and stock chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $58.1 billion, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) specializes in providing advanced design, emulation, and test solutions that optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at lower cost. The Santa Rosa, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.04 per share, up 36.9% from $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, KEYS’ EPS of $1.79 outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect KEYS to report earnings of $7.86 per share, up 28% from $6.14 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 20.2% year-over-year to $9.45 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com 

KEYS has skyrocketed 150.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX35% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK64.3% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

Rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and defense markets continues to act as a strong tailwind for the company. Shares of KEYS soared 23.1% after the company reported robust Q1 2026 results on Feb. 23. Its revenue reached a record $1.6 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the prior-year quarter, while its EPS rose to $1.63 from $0.97. The growth was largely driven by notable segment performance, with the Communications Solutions Group posting a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.12 billion, supported by a 33% rise in commercial communications. Meanwhile, its Electronic Industrial Solutions Group’s revenue grew 15% from the year-ago quarter to $476 million.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about KEYS’ stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," and three suggest "Hold." While the company is trading above its mean price target of $314.75, its Street-high price target of $384 indicates a 13.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 158.09 +3.40 +2.20%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
KEYS 338.97 -0.33 -0.10%
Keysight Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Breakup: AVGO Stock Slumps as Google Considers Its Rival for a Deal. Should You Buy the Dip?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 2
Palo Alto Networks Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Earnings - Shorting PANW Puts Works
PayPal Holdings Inc logo and money-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Stock Is Down More Than 80% Over the Past 5 Years. Michael Burry Is Buying the Dip.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Talks, Retail Sales Data and Warsh Hearing on Tap
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 5
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.