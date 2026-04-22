What to Expect From Smurfit Westrock's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Dublin, Ireland-based Smurfit Westrock Plc ( SW ) manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products. Valued at a market cap of $21.6 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.55 per share , down 24.7% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, SW’s EPS of $0.34 fell short of the consensus expectations by 26.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SW to report earnings of $2.59 per share, up 26.3% from $2.05 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 27% year-over-year to $3.29 in fiscal 2027.

SW has declined 4.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.8% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 27.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 11, SW stock rose 9.9% after the company reported its Q4 2025 results. Its revenue came in at $7.6 billion, missing Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.34 also fell short of analyst expectations.

Despite the weaker-than-expected quarterly performance, investor sentiment improved on the back of a strong outlook. The company expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of around 7% between 2026 and 2030 and is targeting a long-term net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.