Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Smurfit Westrock's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Charting and analysis tablet and laptop by Pix1861 via Pixabay
Charting and analysis tablet and laptop by Pix1861 via Pixabay

Dublin, Ireland-based Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products. Valued at a market cap of $21.6 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.55 per share, down 24.7% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, SW’s EPS of $0.34 fell short of the consensus expectations by 26.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SW to report earnings of $2.59 per share, up 26.3% from $2.05 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 27% year-over-year to $3.29 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com 

SW has declined 4.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.8% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY27.6% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 11, SW stock rose 9.9% after the company reported its Q4 2025 results. Its revenue came in at $7.6 billion, missing Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.34 also fell short of analyst expectations.

Despite the weaker-than-expected quarterly performance, investor sentiment improved on the back of a strong outlook. The company expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of around 7% between 2026 and 2030 and is targeting a long-term net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about SW’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a "Strong Sell." The mean price target for SW is $55.12, indicating a 38.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SW 39.69 -1.53 -3.71%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
XLY 118.93 -0.04 -0.03%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 2
Investors Are Betting on a Major Short Squeeze in Navitas Semiconductor Stock
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Climb as Investors Cheer U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Extension, Tesla Earnings in Focus
2 pumpjacks at sunset by vadimrysev via iStock 4
Turn Exxon Mobil Stock into an Income Machine with This Options Play
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold AMZN Stock as Amazon Invests $5 Billion in Anthropic?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.