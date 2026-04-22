Elon Musk Says ‘Everyone Can Have a Penthouse if They Want’ as AI and Robotics Trigger ‘Amazing Abundance’

Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock

A penthouse used to signal you made it. Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is talking like it could become standard.

On April 18, 2026, Musk jumped into a debate on X about “Universal High Income” and job loss in an AI-driven world. Instead of focusing on limits, he leaned into scale and productivity:

“Actually, AI/Robotics will mean everyone can have a penthouse if they want.” He added that the “output of goods & services will be several orders of magnitude higher than today’s economy.”

Then he widened the lens. “What is the future you want?” Musk said. “Amazing abundance seems the best to me.”

It’s a striking claim, but it points to something more concrete for markets. The story is shifting away from AI as software and toward AI as physical production.

The Sci-Fi Blueprint Behind Musk’s Vision

Musk didn’t leave the idea hanging. He pointed to a specific reference point for what that future could look like.

“Read the Iain Banks Culture books for the best imagining of how it will be,” he said.

The series by Iain M. Banks centers on a post-scarcity civilization known as the Culture. In that world, advanced AI systems called Minds and highly capable robots handle nearly all labor and production. Goods and services are widely available, and scarcity largely disappears.

People live in massive orbital habitats, engineered environments, and advanced spacecraft, while machines manage the complex systems behind daily life. There is no traditional dependence on money for survival, and individuals are free to pursue creative or personal interests.

The books span multiple titles, including Consider Phlebas, The Player of Games, Use of Weapons, and Excession, which Musk has highlighted before. Later works like Look to Windward and The Hydrogen Sonata continue exploring how a society functions when machines provide everything.

The comparison is clear. Musk’s “amazing abundance” is not just a phrase. It echoes a world where production becomes so efficient that access replaces scarcity.

Robotics Is Turning AI Into Real Output

That idea is already starting to take shape in today’s economy.

For the past several years, AI has largely lived on screens. Chatbots, image generation, and software tools have dominated the conversation. Musk’s comments point to the next phase, where AI moves into the physical world.

Robotics is where that shift becomes visible.

Factories, warehouses, and logistics networks are becoming more automated. The next step goes further, with machines taking on more complex and flexible tasks. Tesla’s Optimus project sits at the center of this narrative, with Musk repeatedly tying humanoid robots to long-term economic impact.

The logic behind his claim is straightforward. If machines can produce goods and services faster and at a lower cost, total output rises. As output rises, scarcity pressures begin to ease.

That’s what Musk means when he says production could reach “several orders of magnitude higher” than today’s economy.

For markets, that turns robotics into a core extension of the AI trade rather than a side story.

A Growing Market With Broad Exposure

The growth is already showing up in the numbers.

The global robotics market is estimated to be in the $50 billion to $90 billion range for 2026. Forecasts suggest it could surpass $200 billion by the early 2030s, supported by steady double-digit growth.

Industrial robots remain the largest segment, but newer categories are gaining traction. Collaborative robots are working alongside humans, humanoid systems are being developed for general-purpose tasks, and AI-integrated machines are becoming more adaptable in real time.

Several trends are driving adoption:

Labor shortages across key industries

Reshoring of manufacturing

Declining hardware and component costs

Rapid improvements in AI capability

For investors, the opportunity extends well beyond a single company. Semiconductor firms, automation providers, software platforms, and energy infrastructure all play a role in scaling this ecosystem.

Tesla remains closely tied to the humanoid narrative, but the broader field is where much of the capital is flowing.

Markets Are Watching the Shift to Scale

Musk’s penthouse comment stands out, but the deeper signal is about output.

He is pointing to a future where production capacity expands dramatically, changing how goods are priced and how economies function.

There are still real challenges. Scaling humanoid robots is complex, costs remain high, and timelines are uncertain. It is also unclear how quickly productivity gains will translate into widespread economic change.

Even so, investment is already moving in that direction.

The key shift is this. AI is no longer just about software performance. It is becoming a driver of real-world production at scale.

Whether or not everyone ends up with a penthouse, Musk’s message is clear. The focus has moved to building systems that can produce more, faster, and at a level that begins to reshape what people consider scarce.