What to Expect From DaVita's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $10 billion , DaVita Inc. ( DVA ) provides kidney dialysis and related laboratory services for patients with chronic kidney failure, primarily through outpatient centers. It also offers integrated care, clinical research, physician services, and comprehensive kidney care, including home-based and hospital dialysis options.

The Denver, Colorado-based is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 11. Ahead of this event, analysts expect DVA to report an adjusted EPS of $2.41 , an increase of 20.5% from $2 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the dialysis specialist to report adjusted EPS of $14.16, a surge of 31.4% from $10.78 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of DaVita have gained 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 33.6% rise . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 10.1% return over the same period.

Shares of DaVita jumped 21.2% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2, with adjusted EPS of $3.40 and revenue of $3.6 billion, exceeding consensus estimates. The strong performance was driven by ~36% year-over-year EPS growth and ~10% revenue growth, supported by higher reimbursement rates, improved portfolio mix, seasonal flu vaccine demand, and a ~3% rise in patient service revenue per treatment to $422.60.

Additionally, upbeat 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $13.60 - $15 (above the analyst estimate) reinforced investor confidence despite a large share sale by Berkshire Hathaway led by Warren Buffett.