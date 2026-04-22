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What to Expect From DaVita's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DaVita Inc sign on building-by photo-denver via Shutterstock
DaVita Inc sign on building-by photo-denver via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $10 billion, DaVita Inc. (DVA) provides kidney dialysis and related laboratory services for patients with chronic kidney failure, primarily through outpatient centers. It also offers integrated care, clinical research, physician services, and comprehensive kidney care, including home-based and hospital dialysis options.

The Denver, Colorado-based is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 11. Ahead of this event, analysts expect DVA to report an adjusted EPS of $2.41, an increase of 20.5% from $2 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the dialysis specialist to report adjusted EPS of $14.16, a surge of 31.4% from $10.78 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of DaVita have gained 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.6% rise. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV10.1% return over the same period. 

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Shares of DaVita jumped 21.2% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2, with adjusted EPS of $3.40 and revenue of $3.6 billion, exceeding consensus estimates. The strong performance was driven by ~36% year-over-year EPS growth and ~10% revenue growth, supported by higher reimbursement rates, improved portfolio mix, seasonal flu vaccine demand, and a ~3% rise in patient service revenue per treatment to $422.60. 

Additionally, upbeat 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $13.60 - $15 (above the analyst estimate) reinforced investor confidence despite a large share sale by Berkshire Hathaway led by Warren Buffett.

Analysts' consensus view on DVA stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among eight analysts covering the stock, one recommends "Strong Buy," six suggest "Hold," and one indicates “Moderate Sell.” The average analyst price target for DaVita is $151, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.29 +1.37 +0.94%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,108.17 +44.16 +0.63%
S&P 500 Index
DVA 149.98 +0.08 +0.05%
Davita Healthcare Partners Inc

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