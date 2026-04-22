Here's What to Expect From GoDaddy's Next Earnings Report

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. ( GDDY ) is one of the world's largest domain name registrars and a major provider of cloud-based technology solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Valued at a market cap of $11.8 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $1.62 per share , up 27.6% from $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, GDDY’s EPS of $1.80 outpaced the consensus expectations by 13.9%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GDDY to report earnings of $7.30 per share, up 22.3% from $5.97 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 24.3% year-over-year to $9.07 in fiscal 2027.

GDDY has declined 46.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 33.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 64.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 25, shares of GDDY plunged 14.3% following its Q4 2025 earnings release on Feb. 24. The company’s revenue rose 7% year over year to $1.3 billion, in line with expectations , while adjusted EPS came in at $1.80, exceeding Wall Street estimates.

Despite the upbeat performance, investor sentiment turned negative due to weak guidance. The company projected full-year revenue in the range of $5.20 billion to $5.28 billion, with the midpoint below the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion, weighing heavily on the stock.