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Here's What to Expect From GoDaddy's Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is one of the world's largest domain name registrars and a major provider of cloud-based technology solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Valued at a market cap of $11.8 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $1.62 per share, up 27.6% from $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, GDDY’s EPS of $1.80 outpaced the consensus expectations by 13.9%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GDDY to report earnings of $7.30 per share, up 22.3% from $5.97 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 24.3% year-over-year to $9.07 in fiscal 2027. 

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GDDY has declined 46.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK64.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 25, shares of GDDY plunged 14.3% following its Q4 2025 earnings release on Feb. 24. The company’s revenue rose 7% year over year to $1.3 billion, in line with expectations, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.80, exceeding Wall Street estimates.

Despite the upbeat performance, investor sentiment turned negative due to weak guidance. The company projected full-year revenue in the range of $5.20 billion to $5.28 billion, with the midpoint below the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion, weighing heavily on the stock.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about GDDY’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for GDDY is $117.67, indicating a 32.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GDDY 88.60 +0.99 +1.13%
Godaddy Inc
$SPX 7,064.01 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLK 154.69 +0.13 +0.08%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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