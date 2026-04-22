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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Cardinal Health's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cardinal Health, Inc_ logo on building by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Cardinal Health, Inc_ logo on building by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $49.7 billion, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is a leading healthcare services and products company that serves as a vital link between manufacturers and healthcare providers. The Dublin, Ohio-based company manages the complex distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals while also manufacturing and distributing a vast array of medical, surgical, and laboratory supplies. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $2.81 per share, up 19.6% from $2.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.63 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 10%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect CAH to report a profit of $10.32 per share, representing a 25.2% increase from $8.24 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12.3% year-over-year to $11.59 in fiscal 2027.

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CAH has rallied 56.2% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.6% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV10.1% uptick over the same time period. 

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Shares of CAH rose 9.8% on Feb. 5 after the company reported strong Q2 2026 results. Its revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $65.6 billion, while adjusted EPS grew 36% to $2.63.

The gains were supported by solid performance across key segments, including Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions and Global Medical Products and Distribution. Investor sentiment was further boosted after the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $10.15 to $10.35. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about CAH’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," and two suggest "Hold." The mean price target for CAH is $244.88, indicating a 19.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 145.92 -1.50 -1.02%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,064.01 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
CAH 204.92 -6.26 -2.96%
Cardinal Health

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