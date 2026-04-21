American International Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

New York-based American International Group, Inc. (AIG) provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers. Valued at a market cap of $42.2 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30.
Before this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $1.91 per share, up 63.3% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.96 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.7%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AIG to report a profit of $7.79 per share, representing a 9.9% increase from $7.09 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13% year-over-year to $8.80 in fiscal 2027.
AIG has declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 34.6% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 14.8% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 11, shares of AIG rose 4.6% after the company reported its Q4 2025 results. While net premiums written declined slightly by about 1% to $6 billion, mainly due to weakness in the Global Personal segment, earnings remained strong. Adjusted EPS jumped 50.8% to $1.96, beating market expectations. The company attributed its performance to strong execution, disciplined cost management, and effective use of capital.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about AIG’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” and 15 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for AIG is $87.41, indicating a 12.2% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.