American International Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

New York-based American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ) provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers. Valued at a market cap of $42.2 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Before this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $1.91 per share , up 63.3% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.96 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AIG to report a profit of $7.79 per share, representing a 9.9% increase from $7.09 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13% year-over-year to $8.80 in fiscal 2027.

AIG has declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.6% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 14.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 11, shares of AIG rose 4.6% after the company reported its Q4 2025 results. While net premiums written declined slightly by about 1% to $6 billion, mainly due to weakness in the Global Personal segment, earnings remained strong. Adjusted EPS jumped 50.8% to $1.96, beating market expectations . The company attributed its performance to strong execution, disciplined cost management, and effective use of capital.