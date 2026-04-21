Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Block's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $44.3 billion, Block, Inc. (XYZ) is a U.S.-based financial technology company that builds ecosystems for commerce and digital financial services through its Square and Cash App segments. It provides payment processing, banking tools, peer-to-peer transfers, investment services, and additional platforms like TIDAL and Bitkey to serve businesses and individuals globally.

The Oakland, California-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast XYZ to report a profit of 0.30 per share, a decrease of 45.5% from $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $2.23, down 5.1% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to surge 49.3% year-over-year to $3.33 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Block have climbed 40.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX37.5% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF) nearly 15% gain over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Block surged 16.8% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 26 due to strong financial outperformance, including $2.87 billion in gross profit (up 24%), $588 million in adjusted operating income (up 46%), and EPS growth of 38%, all exceeding guidance. Investor confidence was further boosted by the raised 2026 outlook, with gross profit expected to grow 18% to $12.2 billion, adjusted operating income to reach $3.2 billion (up 54%), and EPS projected at $3.66 (up 54%). 

Additionally, the company announced a major workforce reduction from over 10,000 to under 6,000 employees, signaling improved efficiency and margins, alongside strong momentum in Cash App (59 million actives, up 33% gross profit growth).

Analysts' consensus view on the stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 41 analysts covering the stock, 29 recommend "Strong Buy," four "Moderate Buys," seven "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Block is $84.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.9% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.37 -0.26 -0.49%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,069.63 -39.51 -0.56%
S&P 500 Index
XYZ 72.26 -1.63 -2.21%
Block Inc

Most Popular News

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 1
Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 2
Apple Has Unusual Put Options Activity - Has AAPL Stock Peaked Ahead of Earnings?
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Says Palantir Stock Can Keep Accelerating Revenue Growth. Load Up on PLTR Here.
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 4
Is GOOG Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings and Amid Fragile Peace in the Middle East?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 5
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.