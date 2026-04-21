Here's What to Expect From Block's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $44.3 billion , Block, Inc. ( XYZ ) is a U.S.-based financial technology company that builds ecosystems for commerce and digital financial services through its Square and Cash App segments. It provides payment processing, banking tools, peer-to-peer transfers, investment services, and additional platforms like TIDAL and Bitkey to serve businesses and individuals globally.

The Oakland, California-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast XYZ to report a profit of 0.30 per share , a decrease of 45.5% from $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $2.23, down 5.1% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to surge 49.3% year-over-year to $3.33 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Block have climbed 40.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 37.5% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) nearly 15% gain over the same period.

Shares of Block surged 16.8% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 26 due to strong financial outperformance, including $2.87 billion in gross profit (up 24%), $588 million in adjusted operating income (up 46%), and EPS growth of 38%, all exceeding guidance. Investor confidence was further boosted by the raised 2026 outlook, with gross profit expected to grow 18% to $12.2 billion, adjusted operating income to reach $3.2 billion (up 54%), and EPS projected at $3.66 (up 54%).

Additionally, the company announced a major workforce reduction from over 10,000 to under 6,000 employees, signaling improved efficiency and margins, alongside strong momentum in Cash App (59 million actives, up 33% gross profit growth).