Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Can Ethereum Make a Giant Comeback? Here’s the Bull Case.

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Ethereum by BackyardProduction via iStock
Ethereum by BackyardProduction via iStock

While Bitcoin (BTCUSD) often hogs the spotlight as the "digital gold" of our time, Ethereum (ETHUSD), which I track via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE), has spent the better part of the last year getting passed over. Oh, the price swings have been dramatic, even more so than that of Bitcoin. 

But in the wake of the Iran war, crypto technical charts, while not my favorite investing subject, are starting to show what I call “signs of intelligent life.” Here are the charts and the associated real-world case for a temporary rally in ETHE.

A Closer Look at ETHE

First, the daily view. This is, dare I say, compelling. Maybe not to a “guns-a-blazing” momentum type that tries to profit from what’s already in an established uptrend. That is, frankly, the majority of technicians I’ve seen. And it works very well for many of them.

www.barchart.com

I am a contrarian technician. I'm not trying to catch bottoms, but I am more interested in identifying something in, say, the third inning (not the seventh) of a big move. Because within my total portfolio, there’s always some type of disaster hedge. 

ETHE has essentially been a super high beta version of the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) — as is the case with many ETFs now. So when the market gets happy, I look for beta plays. As we see here, over the past five years, ETHE checks in with a beta of 3.58x. That means it is about 3.5x more volatile than the S&P 500 Index ($SPX)

That’s “Beta Hall of Fame” material. And the practical application to me is this: If I buy a 1% position in ETHE, it could end up behaving like a 3% position in SPY. But I’m only risking 1% of my portfolio, not 3%! That’s one very important aspect of managing risk.

www.barchart.com

The Bull Case for Ethereum

The narrative for an Ethereum comeback is about the plumbing of the global financial system, the shift from a speculative token to a true utility. That is showing up gradually in the weekly chart, via a PPO that is very close to completing a cross upward. 

www.barchart.com

If that follows through, a move from the current level is a higher probability. It is not quite there yet, but if it happens, I’ll note it is nearly 150% up from last year’s price high for ETHE, around $40 a share.

I am encouraged by ETHE’s ROAR Score for two reasons. First, the score was at 30 as of Friday’s close, but looked poised to rise from there. Even a move to 40 or 50 would likely indicate that there’s more gas in the tank here.

Chart courtesy of Rob Isbitts via ROAR.PiTrade.com.

As I caution investors who follow my ROAR Scores method, the score itself can be used in isolation, but more as a “law of averages,” not putting a lot of chips on every single isolated score at all times. In context, a 30 is still in high-risk territory. But that’s where high returns start, too. 

So when an ETF as volatile as this one starts to show signs of moving off a depressed level, in price and then in ROAR Score terms, that is as important as what the score is right now. As hockey great Wayne Gretzky said, “Skate to where the puck is going.”

However, the comeback story faces a challenge. For Ethereum to truly break out, it needs to prove to the institutional world that it is more than just a playground for digital art and speculative games. It must cement its position as the "Internet of Value."

And since it has yet to prove itself as more than a high-beta play on the broad stock market, specifically the technology sector, the risk remains in the form of a broader risk-off environment in the equity markets. That could drag ETHE down, regardless of its fundamentals. 

Still, a comeback could be in the cards. And I like a good chart!

Rob Isbitts created the ROAR Score, based on his 40+ years of technical analysis experience. ROAR helps DIY investors manage risk and create their own portfolios. For Rob's written research, check out ETFYourself.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
QQQ 644.94 -1.85 -0.29%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
^ETHUSD 2,293.910 -34.090 -1.46%
Ethereum - USD
$SPX 7,065.85 -43.29 -0.61%
S&P 500 Index
^BTCUSD 75,286.83 -2,093.49 -2.71%
Bitcoin - USD
ETHE 18.64 -0.30 -1.58%
Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF
SPY 705.27 -3.45 -0.49%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

Most Popular News

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 1
Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 2
Apple Has Unusual Put Options Activity - Has AAPL Stock Peaked Ahead of Earnings?
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Says Palantir Stock Can Keep Accelerating Revenue Growth. Load Up on PLTR Here.
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 4
Is GOOG Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings and Amid Fragile Peace in the Middle East?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 5
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.