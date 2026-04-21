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What You Need To Know Ahead of Ingersoll Rand's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ingersoll-Rand Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Ingersoll-Rand Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $33.7 billion and operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. IR engages in manufacturing products, including air compressors, couplers, vacuum pumps, power tools, blowers and more.

IR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 28, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.72 on a diluted basis, up 5.9% from $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.41, up 5.3% from $3.24 in fiscal 2025. Additionally, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.1% year over year (YoY) to $3.72 in fiscal 2027.

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IR’s stock has surged 19.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.6% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI38.8% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 13, IR stock rose 4.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 10% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.1 billion, exceeding the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA also rose 9% from its year-ago value to $580 million. IR’s adjusted EPS amounted to $0.96, surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects full-year 2026 revenue growth of 2.5% to 4.5% and its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.57.

Analysts are moderately bullish on IR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and eight suggest a “Hold” for the stock. IR’s average analyst price target is $98.50, indicating a 14.5% upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.90 +0.39 +0.22%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
IR 86.01 +0.21 +0.24%
Ingersoll Rand Inc

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