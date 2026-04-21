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McKesson Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Mckesson Corporation logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Mckesson Corporation logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation (MCK) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies and health and beauty care products principally in North America. Valued at a market cap of $105.2 billion, the company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. 

MCK is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $11.56 on a diluted basis, up 14.2% from $10.12 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $39.02, up 18.1% from $33.05 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.4% year over year (YoY) to $44.26 in fiscal 2027.

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MCK stock has surged 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.6% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8.8% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, MCK shares surged 16.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 11.4% year-over-year to $106.2 billion, in line with the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $9.34, successfully surpassing Wall Street estimates. McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.80 to $39.20 per share.

Analysts are highly bullish on MCK, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold.” MCK’s average analyst price target is $1,004.33, indicating an upside of 16.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.42 -1.38 -0.93%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
MCK 859.04 -7.34 -0.85%
Mckesson Corp
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index

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