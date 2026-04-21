McKesson Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies and health and beauty care products principally in North America. Valued at a market cap of $105.2 billion , the company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International.

MCK is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $11.56 on a diluted basis, up 14.2% from $10.12 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $39.02, up 18.1% from $33.05 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.4% year over year (YoY) to $44.26 in fiscal 2027.

MCK stock has surged 23.2% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.6% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.8% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, MCK shares surged 16.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 11.4% year-over-year to $106.2 billion, in line with the Street’s expectations . Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $9.34, successfully surpassing Wall Street estimates. McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.80 to $39.20 per share.