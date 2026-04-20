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Biogen Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Biogen Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Biogen Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $26 billion, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for neurological, autoimmune, and rare diseases across the United States, Europe, and other international markets. Its portfolio includes treatments for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, and various cancers, alongside collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and research organizations.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts expect BIIB to report an adjusted EPS of $3, down marginally from $3.02 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project Biogen to post adjusted EPS of $15.70, a 2.8% rise from $15.28 in fiscal 2025

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BIIB stock has soared 54.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.3% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV9.5% rise over the same period. 

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Shares of Biogen surged 8.5% on Feb. 6 after the company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $2.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.99, both topping consensus. Strong product performance, especially Leqembi generating about $134 million in sales with ~54% year-over-year growth and Zurzuvae adding ~$65.7M with nearly threefold growth, helped offset a ~14% year-over-year drop in multiple sclerosis revenue to $917.2 million. 

Investor sentiment was further lifted as full-year revenue reached $9.9 billion with EPS of $15.28 above prior outlook, and 2026 EPS guidance of $15.25 - $16.25 came in ahead of the consensus despite a projected mid-single-digit revenue decline.

Analysts' consensus rating on BIIB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 34 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys,” one "Moderate Buy," and 19 "Holds." The average analyst price target for BIIB is $208.31, suggesting a potential upside of 13.8% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.82 -0.98 -0.66%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,106.19 -19.87 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
BIIB 182.97 +5.62 +3.17%
Biogen Inc

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