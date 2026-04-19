Vistra Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. (VST) operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. With a market cap of $55.3 billion, the companyis also involved in wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VST to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 206.5% from $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect VST to report EPS of $8.72, up 65.8% from $5.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 26.6% year over year to $11.04 in fiscal 2027.

VST stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 41.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 18.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 26, VST shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its net income came in at $233 million, down 52.4% year over year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA declined 12.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.7 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VST stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Hold.” VST’s average analyst price target is $239.75, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 46.7% from the current levels.