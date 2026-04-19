Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Fortive’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Fortive Corp logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Fortive Corp logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services. Valued at $18.6 billion by market cap, the company focuses on professional instrumentation, automation, sensing, and transportation technologies. The essential technologies provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FTV to report a profit of $0.64 per share on a diluted basis, down 24.7% from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect FTV to report EPS of $2.95, up 8.9% from $2.71 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 6.8% year over year to $3.15 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

 FTV shares have plunged 7.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.9% gains and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK60.1% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 25, shares of Fortive rose 1.1% after the company announced its latest shareholder return move. It declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its common stock, which carries a par value of $0.01 per share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13.

While Fortive signaled its intention to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, it maintained a measured stance, noting that any future declarations, including the amount, record dates, and payment timing, will remain subject to the discretion of its Board of Directors.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FTV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” FTV’s average analyst price target is $60.88, suggesting a marginal premium from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 154.35 +2.33 +1.53%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FTV 60.52 +0.87 +1.46%
Fortive Corp

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 3
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Microsoft Stock Could Be 25% Undervalued Based on Its FCF and Analysts' Estimates
Campbell's soup on grocery store shelf by Calle Macarone via Unsplash 5
Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.