Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Fortive’s Report

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services. Valued at $18.6 billion by market cap, the company focuses on professional instrumentation, automation, sensing, and transportation technologies. The essential technologies provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FTV to report a profit of $0.64 per share on a diluted basis, down 24.7% from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect FTV to report EPS of $2.95, up 8.9% from $2.71 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 6.8% year over year to $3.15 in fiscal 2027.

FTV shares have plunged 7.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 60.1% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 25, shares of Fortive rose 1.1% after the company announced its latest shareholder return move. It declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its common stock, which carries a par value of $0.01 per share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13.

While Fortive signaled its intention to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, it maintained a measured stance, noting that any future declarations, including the amount, record dates, and payment timing, will remain subject to the discretion of its Board of Directors.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FTV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” FTV’s average analyst price target is $60.88, suggesting a marginal premium from the current price levels.