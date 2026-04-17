Mosaic’s Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market capitalization of $7.9 billion, The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a prominent producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Tampa, Florida-based company owns and operates mines and production facilities, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients under the Biofos and Nexfos brands.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings report shortly. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.18 on a diluted basis, down 63.3% from $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For the current year, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.65, down 27.3% from $2,27 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rebound, rising 54.6% year over year to $2.55 in fiscal 2027.

MOS stock has declined 9.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 28.5% return during the same time frame.

Mosaic shares rose over 4% on Apr. 16, driven by concerns that a potential U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global fertilizer supply, boosting sector sentiment.

Analysts are skeptical of MOS, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,”11 analysts advise a “Hold,” and two suggest “Strong Sell” for the stock. MOS’s average analyst price target is $30.25, indicating an upside of 23.1% from the current levels.