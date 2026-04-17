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What You Need to Know Ahead of Gartner’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gartner, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Gartner, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $11 billion, Gartner, Inc. (IT) is a global research and advisory firm that provides data-driven insights and strategic guidance to executives, particularly in areas like IT, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The Connecticut-headquartered company’s core business revolves around subscription-based research services, which offer clients access to proprietary analysis, benchmarks, and tools that support critical decision-making. 

The tech titan is anticipated to release its Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings report soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Gartner to report a profit of $2.99 per share on a diluted basis, a marginal rise from $2.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect IT to report an EPS of $13.30, up 1% from $13.17 in fiscal 2025. Additionally, its EPS is expected to rise by 15.6% year over year to $15.37 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Gartner have declined 61.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK60.1% return during the same time frame.

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Gartner has underperformed the broader market over the past year due to slowing growth and softer forward guidance, particularly driven by weaker contract value expansion and reduced client spending. Macro pressures have also led enterprises to cut discretionary budgets for research, consulting, and conferences, while reallocating funds toward AI initiatives. At the same time, rising concerns about potential disruption from AI tools have weighed on investor sentiment, contributing to the stock’s relative weakness.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine are recommending a “Hold,” one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. IT’s average analyst price target is $185.33, indicating an upside of 19.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 154.35 +2.33 +1.53%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
IT 154.62 -0.91 -0.59%
Gartner Inc

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