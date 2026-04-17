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What to Expect From Atmos Energy's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Atmos Energy Corp_ logo magnified-by Fenixx666 via Shutterstock
Atmos Energy Corp_ logo magnified-by Fenixx666 via Shutterstock

 Dallas, Texas-based Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) provides regulated natural gas distribution, pipeline and storage services. Valued at a market cap of $31.1 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $3.33 per share, up 9.9% from $3.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, ATO’s EPS of $2.44 outpaced the consensus expectations by 1.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect ATO to report earnings of $8.26 per share, up 10.7% from $7.46 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6.5% year-over-year to $8.80 in fiscal 2027. 

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ATO has gained 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.5% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU17.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 3, ATO shares soared 1.4% after posting mixed Q1 results. Its EPS of $2.44 topped analyst expectations of $2.41, while its revenue of $1.3 billion fell short of Wall Street estimates of $1.4 billion. ATO expects full-year EPS to be in the range of $8.15 to $8.35. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about ATO’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," and 12 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for ATO is $186.36, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.00 -0.35 -0.76%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,146.02 +104.74 +1.49%
S&P 500 Index
ATO 185.56 -2.42 -1.29%
Atmos Energy Corp

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