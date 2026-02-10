Barchart.com
Soybeans Posting Tuesday Gains Despite USDA Raising Brazilian Production

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 cent gains so far on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 10 ½ cents at $10.55. Soymeal futures are $2.40 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 37 to 38 points in the green on the day.

WASDE data from this morning indicated no adjustments to the US ending stocks projection, which was left at 350 mbu. 

Of the major world adjustments Brazil was raised by 2 MMT as expected to 180 MMT, with Argentina left at 48.5 MMT. The World Ag Outlook Board also raised the world ending stocks number by 1.10 MMT to 125.51 MMT. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.21 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.55, up 10 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.36, up 11 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.47 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5308 +0.0851 +0.81%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 57.14 +0.45 +0.79%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 300.0 +2.2 +0.74%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1119-2 +8-4 +0.77%
Soybean
ZSK26 1134-2 +9-2 +0.82%
Soybean

