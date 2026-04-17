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What to Expect From Bio-Techne's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bio-Techne Corp sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Bio-Techne Corp sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company has a market cap of $9 billion and operates through two segments: Protein Sciences, Diagnostics and Spatial Biology.

TECH is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.48 on a diluted basis, down 4% from $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.73, up 1.2% from $1.71 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.8% year over year (YoY) to $1.90 in fiscal 2027.

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TECH stock has surged 23.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.7% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV9.6% rise during the same time frame.

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Bio-Techne has not been a champion in the eyes of investors, given its weak fundamentals. The company has experienced no organic revenue growth over the last two years, indicating a need to move towards acquisitions to drive growth. Moreover, TECH’s free cash flow margin decreased by 11.6% over the last five years, leading to a ramped-up capital intensity and requiring higher investment in operations, which could lead to a decline in its profit pool.

Analysts are moderately bullish on TECH, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold.” TECH’s average analyst price target is $72.25, indicating an upside of 21.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TECH 59.51 +2.15 +3.75%
Bio-Techne Corp
XLV 148.67 +2.06 +1.41%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,130.44 +89.16 +1.27%
S&P 500 Index

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