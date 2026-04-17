What to Expect From Bio-Techne's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH ) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company has a market cap of $9 billion and operates through two segments: Protein Sciences, Diagnostics and Spatial Biology.

TECH is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.48 on a diluted basis, down 4% from $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.73, up 1.2% from $1.71 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.8% year over year (YoY) to $1.90 in fiscal 2027.

TECH stock has surged 23.5% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.7% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 9.6% rise during the same time frame.

Bio-Techne has not been a champion in the eyes of investors, given its weak fundamentals . The company has experienced no organic revenue growth over the last two years, indicating a need to move towards acquisitions to drive growth. Moreover, TECH’s free cash flow margin decreased by 11.6% over the last five years, leading to a ramped-up capital intensity and requiring higher investment in operations, which could lead to a decline in its profit pool.