CDW Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation (CDW) provides information technology (IT) solutions. With a market cap of $17.1 billion, the company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. The leading multi-brand provider of IT solutions is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CDW to report a profit of $2.14 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.4% from $2.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CDW to report EPS of $9.98, up 4.7% from $9.53 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $10.75 in fiscal 2027.

CDW stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 56.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 4, CDW shares surged 9.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.57 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.44. The company’s revenue was $5.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $5.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CDW stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and six give a “Hold.” CDW’s average analyst price target is $167.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.6% from the current levels.