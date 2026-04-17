CDW Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation (CDW) provides information technology (IT) solutions. With a market cap of $17.1 billion, the company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. The leading multi-brand provider of IT solutions is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect CDW to report a profit of $2.14 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.4% from $2.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect CDW to report EPS of $9.98, up 4.7% from $9.53 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $10.75 in fiscal 2027.
CDW stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 56.8% gains over the same time frame.
On Feb. 4, CDW shares surged 9.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.57 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.44. The company’s revenue was $5.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $5.3 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on CDW stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and six give a “Hold.” CDW’s average analyst price target is $167.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.6% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.