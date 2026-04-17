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What You Need to Know Ahead of Cencora's Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cencora Inc_ chart on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Cencora Inc_ chart on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $61.8 billion, Pennsylvania-based Cencora, Inc. (COR) is a leading global pharmaceutical services and drug distribution company, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen. It plays a critical role in the healthcare supply chain, acting as an intermediary between drug manufacturers and healthcare providers.

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate Cencora to generate earnings of $4.81 per share, representing an increase of 8.8% from $4.42 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $17.57, indicating a 9.8% increase from $16 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 11.3% year over year to $19.56 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Cencora have surged 13.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33.5% rise but outpacing the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV7.6% return during the same time frame.

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On Mar. 23, Cencora agreed to acquire EyeSouth Partners’ retina business for $1.1 billion, with the physicians set to join its Retina Consultants of America (RCA) platform. The deal strengthens Cencora’s position in specialty eye care, expanding its network and enhancing access to advanced retina treatments and clinical research. COR shares popped 2.1% in the next trading session. 

Analysts’ consensus view on COR is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a “Strong Buy” and two analysts give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $407.92 represents a 26.5% potential upside to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.61 -1.16 -0.79%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,041.28 +18.33 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
COR 322.37 +4.79 +1.51%
Cencora Inc

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