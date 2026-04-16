United Parcel Service Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Atlanta, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) is a package delivery and logistics provider that offers transportation and delivery services. Valued at a market cap of $87.9 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Before this event, analysts expect this freight and logistics company to report a profit of $1.06 per share , down 28.9% from $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.38 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 7.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UPS to report a profit of $7.07 per share, representing a 1.3% decrease from $7.16 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $7.87 in fiscal 2027.

UPS has gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.1% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 37.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 8, UPS shares gained 3% after ship-tracking services reported the first vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.