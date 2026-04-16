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United Parcel Service Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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United Parcel Service, Inc_ plane-by Carlos Yudica via Shutterstock
United Parcel Service, Inc_ plane-by Carlos Yudica via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery and logistics provider that offers transportation and delivery services. Valued at a market cap of $87.9 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. 

Before this event, analysts expect this freight and logistics company to report a profit of $1.06 per share, down 28.9% from $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.38 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 7.2%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UPS to report a profit of $7.07 per share, representing a 1.3% decrease from $7.16 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $7.87 in fiscal 2027.

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UPS has gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.1% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI37.4% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Apr. 8, UPS shares gained 3% after ship-tracking services reported the first vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about UPS’ stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 13 suggest "Hold," one advises a "Moderate Sell,” and two suggest "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for UPSis$114.73, indicating an 8.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.27 -0.91 -0.53%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,029.69 +6.74 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index
UPS 105.25 +1.68 +1.62%
United Parcel Service

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