What to Expect From Duke Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) is an energy company that provides regulated electric and natural gas services. Valued at a market cap of $99.6 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.82 per share , up 3.4% from $1.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, DUK’s EPS of $1.50 fell short of the consensus expectations by a slight margin.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DUK to report earnings of $6.70 per share, up 6.2% from $6.31 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.6% year-over-year to $7.14 in fiscal 2027.

DUK has gained 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.1% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 19.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 14, DUK announced a $600,000 investment to strengthen North Carolina’s energy workforce . Of this, $500,000 will support 20 community colleges across the state, while the remaining $100,000 will fund two regional partners working to expand access to high-demand training programs aligned with the evolving needs of the energy sector.