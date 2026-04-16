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What to Expect From Duke Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Duke Energy Corp_ logo on electric repair truck-by jadimages via Shutterstock
Duke Energy Corp_ logo on electric repair truck-by jadimages via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is an energy company that provides regulated electric and natural gas services. Valued at a market cap of $99.6 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.82 per share, up 3.4% from $1.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, DUK’s EPS of $1.50 fell short of the consensus expectations by a slight margin.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DUK to report earnings of $6.70 per share, up 6.2% from $6.31 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.6% year-over-year to $7.14 in fiscal 2027. 

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DUK has gained 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.1% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU19.8% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Apr. 14, DUK announced a $600,000 investment to strengthen North Carolina’s energy workforce. Of this, $500,000 will support 20 community colleges across the state, while the remaining $100,000 will fund two regional partners working to expand access to high-demand training programs aligned with the evolving needs of the energy sector.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about DUK’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and 14 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for DUK is $139.56, indicating a 9.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.09 +0.07 +0.15%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,030.20 +7.25 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index
DUK 128.18 +0.20 +0.16%
Duke Energy Corp

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